Tom O’Connor of Casements View, Ardfert and formerly Meenogahane, Causeway.

Beloved husband of the late Kathleen and dear father of Thomas, Deborah and Mary and brother of the late Patty. Sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren Micheál, Caoimhe, Cáit, Tomás and Teagan, brothers Stevie and Willie, sister Eily, Deborah’s partner Darragh, Mary’s partner Vinnie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Advertisement

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Wednesday (18th May) from 6 to 7:30 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert on Thursday morning at 11:30 am where the Requiem Mass for Tom will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/). Interment afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Kerry Hospice Foundation or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.