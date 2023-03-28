Tom O'Connor, Ardmore, Tarbert and formerly of Douglas, Cork.

Peacefully, on March 29th. 2023, at The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry. Predeceased by his brother Michael, niece Danielle and brother-in-law Jimmy Kissane. Tom will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Kathleen, brother Kieran, sister Mary Josephine (Kissane), brother-in-law John (O'Brien), sisters-in-law Eileen (O'Connor) and Siobhan (O'Driscoll), nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Advertisement

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on this Thursday evening from 6.00 p.m to 7.30 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Friday afternoon at 12.15 p.m, with the Requiem Mass for Tom being celebrated at 12.30 p.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by private Cremation in Shannon Crematorium. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to www.kerryhospice.com.