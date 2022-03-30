Tom O'Connell, Foildarrig, Duagh.

Beloved brother of the late Moss and Jack. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Sheila, son Mike, daughters Martha and Deirdre, grandchildren Sharay, Ryan, Dylan, Heidi and Liam, daughter-in-law Claire, son-in-law Wayne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephew, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brigid's Church, Duagh, on Saturday afternoon at 1.45pm, with the Requiem Mass for Tom being celebrated at 2pm, live-streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh, followed by burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.