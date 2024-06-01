Tom O' Connor, Toni's Cottage and Ardmore House, Gortamullen, Kenmare and formerly of Moulagow, Rathmore.

On the 1st of June, 2024, Tom passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Toni (nee Crowley). Loving father of Tina (Sheehy), Siobhán (O' Callaghan), Colm and Carol. Adoring granda of Mark, Sarah, Aaron, Keelan, Evan, Ben, Éabha, Kate and Alice, great-granda to Éanna. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Nellie, brother John and sister Kathryn. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his son, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchild, sister Mary (Murphy), sons-in-law Anthony and Owen, daughter-in-law Norma, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his wide circle of friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Sunday evening (June 2nd) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass for Tom will take place on Monday morning (June 3rd) at 11.00am in Holy Cross Church Kenmare which will be live streamed on http://kenmareparish.ie/ followed by burial in Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare.

House Private Please

Family Flowers only, Please. Donations if desired to https://hospicefoundation.ie

Advertisement

Tom's family wish to thank the staff at An Neidín Family Practice, the local public health nursing team and his home caregivers for the care and attention provided to Tom in recent weeks.