Tom Mulvihill, Glountane, Lyreacrompane and late of Leitrim East, Moyvane.
Funeral arriving to the Sacred Heart Church, Lyreacrompane, on Monday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Tom being celebrated at 11 a.m, followed by burial afterwards in Lyreacrompane Cemetery.
House private, please.
Beloved brother of the late Nora, Maureen, Denny and Nicky. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Lil, son James, daughter Joann (Leen), grandchildren Odhran, Clodagh and Cara, brother Paddy, daughter-in-law Mairead, son-in-law David, sisters-in-law Noreen and Chris, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends
