Tom Mulvihill, Main St & formerly of Leansaghane, Ballybunion.
He is predeceased by his father Eamon and will be sadly missed by his loving mother Danna, brothers Con, Paudie and Eamon, sister Dana, sisters-in-law Anne-Marie, Finola, Catherine and brother-in-law Fabien. He leaves a huge gap in the lives of his nephews and nieces Eamon, Rory, Neilus, Orla, Muireann, Gearoid, Laura, Ciara and Alix and will be missed by his extended family and many friends. Rest in Peace
Reposing at Lynch`s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass for Tom Mulvihill will take place in St John`s Church, Ballybunion on Wednesday at 11am
followed by burial immediately afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
