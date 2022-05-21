Tom Morris, Brewsterfield, Headford and late of Knockeragh, Killarney.

Peacefully on the 21st of May at Killarney Nursing Home. Beloved husband of Margaret and father of Seamus, Mairead, Sean and Cody, father in law of Michelle and Sean, beloved brother to Michael, Breeda, Jim, Jack, Esther, Dan, Margaret, Billy, Pat and Gerard, beloved uncle to nieces, nephews and many friends.

Reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home Barraduff (V93D544) this Sunday evening (22nd May) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Funeral arriving to St. Agathas Church Glenflesk on Monday morning (23rd May) at 10.30am for Requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killaha cemetery. May Tom Rest In Peace. House Private Please. No Hand Shaking Please

Requiem mass will be live streamed on Glenflesk Parish Facebook Page. www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/glenflesk/