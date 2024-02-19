Tom Molyneaux of Behins, Listowel passed away, suddenly on 15th February 2024, beloved husband and best friend of Breda and dearest brother of Michael and uncle of Claire. Pre-deceased by his parents Michael and Margaret. Sadly missed by his loving family, mother-in-law Mary, brother-in-law D.J., sisters-in-law Kathleen, Esther and Majella, Claire’s partner Tom, Breda’s nephew Dónal, nieces Niamh and Eimear, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Tuesday (20th February) from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Wednesday morning at 11.15 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Tom will be celebrated at 11.30 am (streamed on www.listowelparish.com). Interment afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel. Family flowers only.

Rest in Peace.

House strictly private please.