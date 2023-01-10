Advertisement

Tom McSwiney

Jan 11, 2023 15:01 By receptionradiokerry
Tom McSwiney

Tom McSwiney of Clahane, Ballyard, Tralee, and formerly of Oakview, Tralee,

 

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (13th January) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Tom will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on  www.stjohns.ie ).

Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee. House Private Please

 

Adored husband of Maria, devoted father of Tadhg and Sinéad, brother of Mary  Kathleen, Francie, Tim and Anne.

Advertisement

Sadly missed by his loving family, his nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus