Tom McSwiney of Clahane, Ballyard, Tralee, and formerly of Oakview, Tralee,

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (13th January) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Tom will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ).

Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee. House Private Please

Adored husband of Maria, devoted father of Tadhg and Sinéad, brother of Mary Kathleen, Francie, Tim and Anne.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends.