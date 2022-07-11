Tom Mc Carthy, Meenala, Castleisland.
Peacefully, on July 10th 2022, in the presence of his loving brother Mike, in the excellent care of the staff of Willow Brooke Care Centre, Castleisland. Beloved son of the late John and Nora. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his brother Mike, Mary, his many cousins, neighbours and good friends. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland, on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan's Church, Clogher, Ballymacelligott, on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. The Mass will be live streamed on the Ballymacelligott Community Alert Facebook Page. Burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery, Ballymacelligott.
