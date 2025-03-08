Tom Joy, Mountcoal, Listowel.

Peacefully, on March 8th, 2025, in his 98th year. Predeceased by his wife Mary Anne, daughters Marie and Margaret, grandsons James and Jamie, brothers,sisters, son-in-law PJ. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his daughters Kitty, Breda, Madeline, Lulu, Mary and Sinead, sons-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister Peig, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Monday evening, March 10th, from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Funeral arriving to The Church of Our Lady of Fatima and Saint Senan, Irremore, on Tuesday morning at 10.45am, with the Requiem Mass for Tom being celebrated at 11.00am, live-streamed on irremorechurch.com , followed by burial afterwards in Kilshinane Cemetery, Tralee Road, Listowel.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Kerry Parents and Friends Association at kpfa.ie .