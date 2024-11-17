Tom Horan, Inch Tullig, Castleisland. Peacefully on November 16th 2024 at University Hospital Kerry, in his 97th year, with his loving family by his side. Predeceased by his beloved wife Breda (née Naughton, Sonna, Slanemore, Co. Westmeath), his parents Michael and Julia, brothers, infant baby David and Dermot and his sister Eileen. Sadly missed by his loving sons Michael and Patrick, daughter-in-law Olga, brother-in-law Ned, his devoted nephews and niece, John Martin, Seamus (Perth), Michael, Maurice and Philomena (O'Donnell), all extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal from his residence on Tuesday morning at 10/30am arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery, Castleisland. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Castleisland Day Care Centre c/o Tangney's Funeral Home.