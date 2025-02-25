Tom Healy of Spa Road, Tralee, passed away peacefully on 23rd February 2025, beloved husband of Ann and dearest father of Michael and Tom. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Michael, Olivia, Lydia and Katie, daughters-in-law Mary and Sandra, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday (26th February) from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Tom will be celebrated at 10 a.m. (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Rest in Peace.
