Tom Galvin

Beloved brother of the late John, Richard, Arty, Seamus and Maura. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brother Brendan, sister Anne, sister-in-law Elaine, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Wednesday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Tom being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com ,followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel.
