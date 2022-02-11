Tom Fitzgerald, Gneeveguilla Village and formerly of Muckross Post Office

Peacefully, in the tender loving care of his niece, Mags and all the staff at the Palliative Care Unit, Tralee and surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his wife, Sheila and grandson, David. Deeply regretted by his daughters Kate, Brenda, Colette, his son Eamonn. Tom will be sorely missed by his sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

House Strictly Private. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry.

May Tom Rest in Peace

Reposing at St. Brigid's Funeral Home, Gneeveguilla on Sunday 13th February between 3pm to 5pm. The following morning (Monday, 14th February), Tom's funeral cortege will depart from his residence at 10.30am for arrival at the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla. Requiem Mass for Tom will commence at 11.00am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Tom’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live from the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/church-of-the-holy-rosary-rathmore