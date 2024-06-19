The death has taken place of Tom Ferriter, Aughacasla, Castlegregory, peacefully with his loving wife Joan at his side in the care of the wonderful team at the Palliative Care unit at University Hospital Kerry. Late GAA referee and of Dingle and Castlegregory Farmers Market.

Deeply regretted by his brothers John Peter, Pat Joe, Denis, sister Anne, Joans brothers Paddy and John Joe, sisters Eileen, Maureen and Sheila sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Predeceased by his father Mike, Mother Lil, sister Mary, brothers Martin and Michael.

Tom will be lying in repose at home in Aughacasla V92 K5D1 on Thursday June 20th from 4pm to 8pm.

Removal on Friday from his home to St Marys Church Castlegregory for Mass at 12pm which will be live streamed on www.hogansfuneralhome.com

Interment afterwards in Killiney Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Palliative care unit at University Hospital Kerry.

May Tom Rest in Peace

Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Home Castlegregory or Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee 0667121119 or 0876865632