Tom Dowling of Stradbally, Castlegregory, passed peacefully on the 23rd of September surrounded by his loving family at his home. Predeceased by his loving wife Siobhan, sisters Angela Cronin and her husband Gerald (Tullamore), Kitty McDonnell and her husband John Paul (Dingle), Phil Hickey (Knocknagoshel) and brother in law Seamus Hoare (Ballyferriter). Beloved father of John (Bantry), James, Francis (Frank) (Cashel), Mary Reidy (Tralee), Martin (Tralee), and Margaret Lynch (Macroom). Sadly missed by his brothers, Jack, Patrick (Tralee) and Der (Jer)(Kanturk), his sisters in law, Maureen, Sally, Josephine, Sr. Teresita (Bon Secours), Loyola Meade (Kinsale) and brothers in law, Larry Hickey and Ben Meade. His adored grandchildren, Philip, Eric, Tom, Emma, Faye, Joe, Evelyn, Grace, Áine, Maireád, Siobhán and Fiona, his sons-in-law Pat and Humphrey, daughters-in-law Noreen, Moira and Niamh, his nieces, nephews and wide circle of friends.

May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory V92 F208 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Sunday, 24th of September, 2023. Funeral cortege arriving at 11:40 am for Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Castlegregory at 12:00 noon on Monday, 25th September, 2023. Mass will be live streamed on http://www.hogansfuneralhome.com Burial afterwards in Killiney Cemetery.

Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory or Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee