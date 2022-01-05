Tom Daly Loughbeg Castlegregory
Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home Castlegregory on Friday evening 7th January from 5pm to 6.15pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church Castlegregory. Requiem Mass for Tom Daly will take place on Saturday at 12.00 Noon. Burial afterwards in Killiney Cemetery.
Enquiries to Lynch's or Hogan's Funeral Homes.
Advertisement
Please follow all HSE and Government guidelines.
Recommended
Councillor heartbroken at playground vandalismJan 6, 2022 13:01
Funding announced for rural regeneration projects in Killorglin and ListowelJan 6, 2022 09:01
Education Minister says classroom windows do not need to be open for entire dayJan 6, 2022 13:01
20 investigations into alleged cheating by MTU Kerry studentsJan 5, 2022 13:01
Post mortem completed on body found in ListowelJan 6, 2022 08:01