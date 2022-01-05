Tom Daly Loughbeg Castlegregory

Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home Castlegregory on Friday evening 7th January from 5pm to 6.15pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church Castlegregory. Requiem Mass for Tom Daly will take place on Saturday at 12.00 Noon. Burial afterwards in Killiney Cemetery.

Enquiries to Lynch's or Hogan's Funeral Homes.

Please follow all HSE and Government guidelines.