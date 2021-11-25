Tom Cahill, Ahane, Knocknagoshel.

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of Tralee Community Nursing Unit. Predeceased by his brother Johnny (Brosna), Tom will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, family: Maura, John, Joan, David, Kieran, William, Treasa (Butcher), Margaret (Kingston), sons-in-law David and Richard, daughters-in-law Brenda, Fiona, Norma and Elaine, brother Willie (Castleisland), his 16 adoring grandchildren, niece, nephews, relatives and friends.

Advertisement

Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel Village this evening from 4.30pm to 7pm, followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel. Funeral mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Knocknagoshel.

Mass will be live streamed on St. Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel Facebook page. Enquiries to Leahy’s Undertakers Knocknagoshel.