Tom Brouder, Knockavahig, Ballyduff, Tralee and formerly of Kishikirk, Ballysimon, Co. Limerick.
Tom passed away peacefully in the loving care of the staff of the Mercy Hospital, Cork on Tuesday, 9th August, 2022. He is predeceased by his parents Jim and Annie Brouder, Kishikirk. He is dearly loved and sadly missed by his wife Breda (Moore), his daughter Niamh, his sisters Mary and Anne, his brother John and Jim, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, the extended Brouder and Moore families, neighbours and friends. May His Gentle Soul Rest in Eternal Peace.
Funeral arriving at St. John the Baptist Church, Causeway, Co. Kerry (V92 PW88) at 10.15 a.m. on Saturday, the 13th of August, for funeral mass at 11.a.m. live-streamed https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/causeway-ballyduff/
Burial immediately afterwards in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Cancer Research Ireland.
Family home private please.
Please be mindful of current COVID restrictions.
Recommended
Further water restrictions possible for more parts of KerryAug 11, 2022 13:08
Man who died in Cahersiveen crash been named locallyAug 11, 2022 13:08
Road users advised of emergency road closure in GneeveguillaAug 10, 2022 13:08
Changes to Garda organisational structure in KerryAug 11, 2022 13:08
Endangered killer whales spotted along Kerry coastAug 9, 2022 17:08