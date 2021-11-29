Tom Barry, Pallas, Listowel.

Predeceased by his parents Michael and Nora, brother Bob, sister Bridie and brother-in-law John Joe. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his Sister Hannah, brother-in-law Phil, nephews John Joe and Philip, nieces Hannah Mai and Yvonne and his nephews and nieces in the U.K, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arriving to the Church of Our Lady of Fatima and St. Senan, Irremore, on Friday morning at 10.45am, with the Requiem Mass for Tom being celebrated at 11am, live-streamed on the Irremore facebook page, followed by burial afterwards in Kilshenane Cemetery.