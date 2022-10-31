TJ (Thomas Joseph) O'Connor, of Spa Road, Tralee and formerly of Gortatlea, Ballymacelligott.

Beloved husband of Noreen and wonderful father of Jason, Noel, Joseph, Ross, Barbara and Tracey. Deeply regretted by his loving family – his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren Jack, Conor & Holly (Staunton), Sophie & Brandon (Long), Ben & Jack (O’Connor), brother Seán, (pre-deceased by his brother Gerard), sisters Eilish, Mary and Teresa, sons-in-law Jim, Jason and Brian, daughter-in-law Elaine, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday (Nov 2nd) from 5.00PM to 7.00PM. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Thursday morning (Nov 3rd) at 9.40AM for 10.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

TJ’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

www.stjohns.ie

Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry at https://www.kerryhospice.com/

House Private Please.