Timothy Valentine (Thade) O' Connor, (Rossacussane, Greenane, Killarney, Co. Kerry and Crawley, England).

On the 11th of February, 2022, in his 85 year, Timothy (Thade) passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at University Hospital Kerry and in the presence of his loving family. Beloved husband of Stella (nee Rice), loving brother of Eileen (O'Neill, Boston) and Peggy (Brownlie, Novascotia). Predeceased by his siblings Mary (Tighe), Peter and Sheila (O'Sullivan). Adoring uncle of Mary, Johnny, Dennis, Maura, Tomás, Danny, Sheena, Daniel T and Catriona. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his wife, sisters, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace. Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Sunday evening (February 13th) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal on Monday (February 14th) from O' Connor's Funeral Home to Templenoe Church for 2pm Requiem Mass which will be live streamed on http://www.mycondolences.ie/live-recorded.php followed by burial in the New Templenoe Cemetery.