Timothy (Timmy) O’Sullivan, Marian Place, Cahersiveen died on December 19th, 2023. Peacefully, in the great care of the loving staff of St. Anne's Hospital Cahersiveen. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Mary, sister Kathleen, brother-in-law Tom and niece Katherine. Deeply missed by his brothers Michael, John and Patrick, sisters Mary and Bridie, sisters-in-law Margaret and Elizabeth and brothers-in-law Donal & Jimmy, his many nephews, nieces, grand-nephews and grand-nieces, neighbours and a wide circle of great friends.

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Wednesday, December 20th from 6-8pm. Funeral Mass in O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen, on Thursday, December 21st at 11a.m. followed by burial in Holy Cross Cemetery.

The mass will be live streamed on http://www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

No flowers by request.