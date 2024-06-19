Timothy (Timmy) O Sullivan, 15 Tralee Road, Castleisland and formerly of Clounagh, Castleisland peacefully surrounded by his loving family on June 17th 2024 in his 87th year. Predeceased by his parents Mary and Danny O Sullivan, his brother Patsy and his nephew Danny O Sullivan. Sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Ann, son Danny, daughter Marita, son-in-law Denis Coffey, Danny's partner Karen Dwyer, his sister Mary Murphy, brothers Connie and Mossie, sisters-in-law Carmel, Teresa, Elizabeth, Breda, Noreen and brothers-in-law Michael, John and Dave, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May his gentle soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Thursday evening June 20th from 5.00pm to 7.00pm Removal from Tangney's Funeral Home Friday morning arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11.00 am

Burial afterwards in Kilbanivane Cemetery, Castleisland.

The mass will be live streamed on https://churchservices.ie/Castleisland