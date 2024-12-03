Timothy (Timmy) Ashe, Killeacle, Ardfert and formerly of Killahan, Abbeydorney.

Predeceased by his parents Michael (Mickey) and Catherine, brothers Dan and Mikey and sisters Nora, Sheila and Mary. Sadly missed by his family, sisters Kathleen and Breda (Bridie), brothers, John, Brendan and Pat, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Casey's Funeral Home Causeway Wednesday (4th December) from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Timmy on Thursday morning at 11 o'clock in St. Bernard's Church Abbeydorney livestreamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/st-bernards-church-abbeydorney

Advertisement

followed by burial in the New Abbey Cemetery Ardfert.