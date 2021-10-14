Timothy (Tim) O' Sullivan

Removal on Monday morning from Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, travelling via Bedford, arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Tim being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, with burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre or c/o Lyons Funeral Home.

Under new Government guidelines, the capacity of the Church is limited to 50%.

Tim is predeceased by his daughter Frances Mary, son Timothy Joseph, brother Paddy, sisters Kit, Nell, Nora and Mai, grandsons Donal and Darren. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Peg, son Tom, daughters Ellen, Mary, Rita and Katie, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.