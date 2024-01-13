Timothy (Tim) Murphy of Moularostig, Sneem. Passed away peacefully on Friday, January 12th 2024 in Kenmare Community Nursing Unit, surrounded by his family and close friends and the wonderful staff who cared for him so fondly over the past few months. Predeceased by his parents, brothers Jack and Dan and his son Tim. Sadly missed by his daughter Fiona, son Gerald and his wide circle of family and friends.
Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Sunday, January 14th from 4.00pm to 7.00pm. Requiem Mass for Timothy (Tim) will take place on Monday, January 15th at 12 noon in St. Michael's Church, Sneem. Burial immediately afterwards in Sneem Cemetery.
Tim's Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on: www.stmichaelschurchsneem.org
Family flowers only please, by request.
Donations in lieu, if desired, to Kenmare Community Nursing Unit.
