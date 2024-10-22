Timothy (Tim) McVeety, Creggane, Abbeyfeale and formerly of Co. Cavan and the U.S.A., passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, 20th October 2024. Predeceased by his brother Harry, sisters Rose, Pauline, Anna and Sr. Mary, Tim is very sadly missed by his loving wife Bridie (née Riordan), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and all his other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at St. Carthage’s Church, Brosna on Tuesday, 22nd October, from 6.30 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 23rd October at 11.00 a.m. followed by interment in Brosna New Cemetery. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on St. Carthage’s Church, Brosna Facebook page.