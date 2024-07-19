Timothy (Tim) Brosnan

Unexpectedly on the 17th of July 2024. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his wife Mary, sons Tadgh and Seán, sister Maria, brothers James, John and Michael, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Tim is pre-deceased by his beloved parents Timmy and Eily and his sister Kathleen Murphy.

"May His Gentle Soul Rest In Eternal Peace"

Advertisement

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Sunday, the 21st of July, from 7:15pm to 8:30pm. Funeral arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin at 10:40am Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 11:00am. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery. The Requiem Mass can be live streamed on the following link --> Our Lady of Lourdes, Kilcummin, Kerry - Kilcummin, Killarney, Co. Kerry, Ireland (churchservices.tv)