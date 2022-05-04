Timothy ‘Thady’ Twomey, Knockane, Castleisland.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Julie, his adored family Siobhan, Timothy, Marie, Elizabeth and Julie Ann, sons-in-law Colin, Tim and Jason, daughter-in-law Emma Jane, his cherished five grandchildren Liam, Sadhbh, Tadhg, Cillian and Ava, brother Dan, sisters Julia and Eileen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Friday May 6th from 4.30pm to 7pm. Removal from his residence on Saturday afternoon at 3pm, arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 3.30pm. Burial afterwards in Kilbanivane Cemetery, Castleisland. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to The Kerry Hospice Foundation c/o Tangney’s Undertakers, Castleisland.

he Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland