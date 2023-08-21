Timothy O' Shea, Spunkane, Waterville, Co Kerry.

Reposing in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home Waterville on Tuesday evening (Aug 22nd) from 5pm-8pm followed by removal to St Finian’s Church arriving at 8-15pm. Requiem mass on Wednesday (Aug 23rd) at 12 noon followed by burial in the Adjoining Cemetery. The requiem mass will be live-streamed via the following link: http://www.churchservices.tv/waterville

Family flowers only. Donations If Desired to Palliative Care.

Family Information: Peacefully on Monday August 21st 2023 surrounded by his loving wife Noreen, his sons, Brendan, Kieran, Shane & Liam.

He will be sadly missed by his sister Anne-Marie & brother Kevin, daughters-in-law Michelle, Elaine & Michelle, his adored grandchildren Oran, Cara, Conor, Sean, Ciaran, Charlie, Harry, Max, Tadhg, Molly & Ellie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours & friends. May Timothy Rest in Peace