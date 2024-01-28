The death has occurred of Timothy J. Lyne (ex Irish Coast Guard).​​​​​ Knightstown and Cooil, Valentia Island. Timothy passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on January 27th.

Predeceased by his daughter Sinéad and his parents Con and Katie.

Loved by his wife Pat (nee Hallissey), dearest father to Miriam, Áine, Concubhair and Tadhg. Timothy will be sadly missed by wife and children, his cherished grandchildren Grace, Senan, Miguel and Vasco, his sister Mary-Anne McGill (Gerald), his brothers John (Pat), Micheál (Úna RIP), Nealie (Mary) and Patrick (Breda), daughters in law Amy and Sara, son in law James, nieces, nephews, sisters in law Mary Lehane, Síle Murphy, Eileen Mackey, Nuala O’ Sullivan and Mary Hallissy, brothers in law, Paddy Hallissey and Micheál Hallissey, cousins and many close friends and neighbours.

May Timothy rest in peace

Reposing at his home in Knightstown on Sunday 28th January from 4pm-7pm and Monday 29th January from 4pm-7pm. Removal Tuesday morning to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Knightstown for requiem mass at 12:30pm. Burial afterwards in Cill Mhór Cemetery.

Advertisement

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Comfort for Chemo Kerry.