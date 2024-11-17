Timothy E. (Tadhg) Foley of Racecourse Road, Tralee and formerly Cork City, died peacefully on 16th November 2024, in the care of the wonderful staff of the Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., beloved son of the late John and Nina and dearest brother of Katherine (Kay) Lyons and Mary Murphy and brother-in-law of Ken Murphy and the late Denis Lyons.

Dearly loved Uncle of Triona, Deirdre, Denise, Aoife, Orla, Niamh, Kenneth & Colin and their spouses and Kenneth’s partner Laura, also Kay’s partner and Tadhg’s good friend Dan, he will be sadly missed by his grandnephews and grandnieces, cousins and extended family and his many friends in Cork and Kerry.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (18th November) from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Columba’s Church, Douglas,

Cork on Tuesday afternoon where the Requiem Mass for Tadhg will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Interment afterwards in Douglas Cemetery, Cork

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.