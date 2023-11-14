Timothy Denis Kiely, Ballydaly, Millstreet, Co Cork.
Passed away peacefully on November 13th, 2023, in the excellent care of the staff of Araglen house.
Reposing at Tarrants’ funeral home, Millstreet, Wednesday 15th November from 5 to 7 pm. Reception to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Ballydaly, Co. Cork for 11am mass on Thursday 16th November. Burial immediately afterwards in Drishane Cemetery, Millstreet, Co. Cork
Family flowers only, donations to the Alzheimer’s society.
Enquiries to Tarrants Funeral Home Millstreet 0872525095
Rest In Peace
