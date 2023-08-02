Timothy Christopher (Christy) Casey

Timothy Christopher Casey (known as Christy Casey) born 1st of January 1936 in Cappaghs, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday 1st of August 2023. He is lovingly missed by his wife Ellen, his brothers John and Michael, his sister Mary, nephews, nieces and large extended family, friends and neighbours. Christy was predeceased by his parents John and Mary and his brother Patrick.

May his soul rest in eternal peace

Christy will be reposing at his residence on Wednesday, 2nd of August, for family and friends, and at Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Thursday, 3rd of August, from 6pm to 8 p.m. His remains will be brought back to the family home afterwards. Removal of Christy’s remains will take place on Friday, 4th of August, at approximately 10a.m. from the family home to the Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church, for a requiem mass at 11a.m. Burial will take place afterwards at the Relig Chill Fhaoláin Cemetery.

The mass will be live streamed on http://www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

Family flowers only.