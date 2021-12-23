Advertisement

Timmy Scannell

Dec 24, 2021 16:12 By receptionradiokerry
Knockysheehane & Raheen Headford, Killarney

Funeral Details: Reposing at Murphys Funeral Home Barraduff on Sunday 26th of December from 5pm to 6.30pm. Requiem mass on Monday 27th of December at 12 noon at the Sacred Heart Church Barraduff, Burial afterwards in Killaha cemetery.

Requiem mass will be livestreamed on

https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/glenflesk/

