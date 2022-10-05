Timmy O’Sullivan, Two Gneeves, Brosna; peacefully in his 62nd year at University Hospital Kerry.

Timmy is predeceased by his Dad Denis, mom Kitty. Deeply regretted by his sister Kathleen (N.Z), partner Breda, niece Anna, cousins, the O’Leary family, large circle of friends and neighbours. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at O’Donnell’s Funeral Home, Brosna. Rosary on this Thursday the 6th of October at 9pm. Reposing on Friday from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem mass on Saturday at 12 noon in St Cathage's Church, Brosna. Burial afterwards to the new cemetery.

Timmy’s funeral Mass will be live streamed and can be viewed on the St. Carthage’s Church, Brosna Facebook page.