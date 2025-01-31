Advertisement

Jan 31, 2025 15:09 By receptionradiokerry
Timmy O'Rourke, Ballintaggart, Annascaul, passed on the 30th of January 2025. Predeceased by his daughter Sharon. Sadly missed by his loving wife Celia, sons Brian and Mossy, daughters Áine, Noreen, Marie and Paula, brother John, grandchildren William,Timmy,Jamie, David, Niamh, Colm, Hayley, Bríd, Sharon and Rosie, great-grandchild Fiadh, sons in law Bertie, Pat and Seán, daughter in law Cora, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle on Sunday afternoon from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Remains to arrive Sacred Heart Church, Annascaul on Monday morning for 11 a.m., where the Requiem Mass for Timmy O’Rourke will be celebrated.

Interment in Ballinclár Cemetery.

