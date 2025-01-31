Timmy O'Rourke, Ballintaggart, Annascaul, passed on the 30th of January 2025. Predeceased by his daughter Sharon. Sadly missed by his loving wife Celia, sons Brian and Mossy, daughters Áine, Noreen, Marie and Paula, brother John, grandchildren William,Timmy,Jamie, David, Niamh, Colm, Hayley, Bríd, Sharon and Rosie, great-grandchild Fiadh, sons in law Bertie, Pat and Seán, daughter in law Cora, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.