Timmy O’Connor, Toureendarby, Newmarket, Co.Cork.

Reposing at O’Reilly’s funeral home Newmarket this Sunday for rosary at 8pm.

Reposing from 5.30-8pm followed by removal to St Mary’s Church Newmarket

Requiem mass for Timmy O’Connor will take place at 1.30pm followed by burial afterwards in Clonfort Cemetary.

Enquiries to Allen’s undertakers Rockchapel.