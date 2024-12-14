Advertisement

Timmy O’Connor

Dec 15, 2024 08:52 By receptionradiokerry
Timmy O’Connor

Timmy O’Connor, Toureendarby, Newmarket, Co.Cork.

 

Reposing at O’Reilly’s funeral home Newmarket this Sunday for rosary at 8pm.

 

Reposing from 5.30-8pm followed by removal to St Mary’s Church Newmarket

 

Requiem mass for Timmy O’Connor will take place at 1.30pm followed by burial afterwards in Clonfort Cemetary.

 

Advertisement

Enquiries to Allen’s undertakers Rockchapel.

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus