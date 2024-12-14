Timmy O’Connor, Toureendarby, Newmarket, Co.Cork.
Reposing at O’Reilly’s funeral home Newmarket this Sunday for rosary at 8pm.
Reposing from 5.30-8pm followed by removal to St Mary’s Church Newmarket
Requiem mass for Timmy O’Connor will take place at 1.30pm followed by burial afterwards in Clonfort Cemetary.
Advertisement
Enquiries to Allen’s undertakers Rockchapel.
Recommended
Cougars announce Howard as Head CoachDec 14, 2024 17:32
546 people on the waiting list for social housing in Corca Dhuibhne MDDec 14, 2024 17:18
A remembrance ceremony will take place in Tralee tomorrowDec 14, 2024 17:13
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday ReviewDec 14, 2024 17:36
Saturday afternoon local basketball resultsDec 14, 2024 17:05