Timmy O'Connell, Foildarrig, Duagh. Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Friday evening from 6 p.m to 7.30 p.m. Requiem Mass for Timmy will be celebrated in St. Brigid's Church, Duagh, on Saturday morning at 11 a.m, live-streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh , followed by burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry or online at www.kerryhospice.com

Peacefully, on May 18th, 2022, in the gentle care of the Palliative Care Team, University Hospital, Kerry. Beloved son of the late Paddy and Mary. Timmy will be sadly missed by his loving brother Pat, sisters Maria, Esther, Joan and Collette, nephews Jason and Padraig, nieces Yvonne, Clíodna and Aimee, sister-in-law Lulu, brothers-in-law Mattie, Jim and John, aunt Kate, uncle Timmy, cousins, relatives and many friends.

