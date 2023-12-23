Timmy Lyne, Drinagh, Kilgarvan
Peacefully in the great care of the loving staff of St. Anne's Hospital Cahersiveen. Predeceased by his parent Daniel and Hannah, his brother Jeremiah, sister Peggy and brother-in-law Jimmy Riordan. Deeply missed by his nephews Connie, Michael and James Riordan, nieces Joan McSweeney and Mary O' Shea, his many grand-nephews and grand-nieces, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.
Reposing in Quills Funeral Home on Wednesday the 27th of December, from 6-7pm with rosary at 7pm. Requim mass on Thursday the 28th at 11am in St. Patricks Church, Kilgarvan. Followed by burial afterwards in local cemetery Kilgarvan.
Special Requests: Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Rockmount Care Centre, Kilgarvan.
