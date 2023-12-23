Timmy Lyne

Peacefully in the great care of the loving staff of St. Anne's Hospital Cahersiveen. Predeceased by his parent Daniel and Hannah, his brother Jeremiah, sister Peggy and brother-in-law Jimmy Riordan. Deeply missed by his nephews Connie, Michael and James Riordan, nieces Joan McSweeney and Mary O' Shea, his many grand-nephews and grand-nieces, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Quills Funeral Home on Wednesday the 27th of December, from 6-7pm with rosary at 7pm. Requim mass on Thursday the 28th at 11am in St. Patricks Church, Kilgarvan. Followed by burial afterwards in local cemetery Kilgarvan.

Special Requests: Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Rockmount Care Centre, Kilgarvan.