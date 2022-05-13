Timmy Joe Cremin, Torc, Muckross, Killarney.

Peacefully at University Hospital Kerry in the excellent care of Dr Mags Clifford and the Palliative Care Team. Beloved husband of Maura and loving father of Majella. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, sister Betty, brother-in-law Tom Benson, sister-in-law Joan Finnerty, nephew Aaron and his wife Catherine and his grand nephews Owen, Sam and Tom, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his parents Tim and Mai and his niece Orla Benson. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 6.30pm. Funeral arriving at the Church Of The Holy Spirit, Muckross, Killarney on Wednesday morning at 10.15am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care. House Private Please.