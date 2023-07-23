It is with great sadness that the family of Timmy Brosnan of Woodgreen, London and formerly Knockbrack, Knocknagoshel, announce his peaceful passing on 17th June 2023, at Middlesex Hospital, London, surrounded by his nearest and dearest. Timmy is predeceased by his parents Dan C. & Madge and his brothers Neil, Jimmy & Daniel.
He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter Nerice, sons Daniel & Shane, brother Patsy (Monaghan), sister Bridie O’Sullivan (Tralee) & Esther Walsh (Tralee), his extended family, neighbours and friends.
Timmy will repose at Seward Funeral Directors, New Southgate, London N11 1AH on Wednesday (26th July) from 5 to 7 pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 10.30 am in St. Paul’s Church, Woodgreen, N22 7SZ (streamed on www.churchservices.tv/woodgreen) followed by interment in Cockfosters Cemetery EN4 ODZ.
