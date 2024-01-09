Timmy Brosnan, Corbally, Firies, Killarney; Pre-deceased by his parents, Christy and Lizzy Brosnan, sister, Breda, brothers, Michael, Dan, Tony and Anthony. Timmy passed away peacefully, on the 8th January, in the Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Dora and cherished father of Danny, Michael, Gerard and Shirley. Sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, Darragh, Michael, Aiden, Lily, Dylan, Renée, Coralee, John, Ryan and Katelyn, brother Christopher, sisters Helen (Shinnick), Nuala (Kenneally), Mary (Cronin) and Phil Brosnan, son-in-law, Mike, daughters-in-law, Kathleen, Christine and Doreen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Eamon O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies, on Thursday evening (Jan 11th) from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Funeral cortege for Timmy Brosnan will arrive to St Gertrude’s Church, Firies, on Friday morning at 10.50am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial will take place afterwards in the New Kilnanare Cemetery.

Timmy’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-gertrudes-church

Family flowers only.

Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

Enquiries to Eamon O’Connor Funeral Director, Firies.