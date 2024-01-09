Timmy Brosnan, Corbally, Firies, Killarney; Pre-deceased by his parents, Christy and Lizzy Brosnan, sister, Breda, brothers, Michael, Dan, Tony and Anthony. Timmy passed away peacefully, on the 8th January, in the Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Dora and cherished father of Danny, Michael, Gerard and Shirley. Sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, Darragh, Michael, Aiden, Lily, Dylan, Renée, Coralee, John, Ryan and Katelyn, brother Christopher, sisters Helen (Shinnick), Nuala (Kenneally), Mary (Cronin) and Phil Brosnan, son-in-law, Mike, daughters-in-law, Kathleen, Christine and Doreen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace
Reposing at Eamon O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies, on Thursday evening (Jan 11th) from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Funeral cortege for Timmy Brosnan will arrive to St Gertrude’s Church, Firies, on Friday morning at 10.50am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial will take place afterwards in the New Kilnanare Cemetery.
Timmy’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link
https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-gertrudes-church
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
Enquiries to Eamon O’Connor Funeral Director, Firies.
Recommended
People urged to check out houses or vacant buildings in search for man missing from West LimerickJan 10, 2024 08:11
Two arrested following drugs seizure of over €100,000 in South KerryJan 10, 2024 08:12
Zebo not ruling out return to international rugbyJan 9, 2024 16:52
Defending champion wins at MastersJan 9, 2024 18:06
Fixtures for National Cup finals releasedJan 9, 2024 16:47