Timmie Murphy, Knockfinisk, Athea, Co Limerick.

Timmie passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of Milford Hospice on Sunday 4th of September 2022. Pre deceased by his loving wife Phyliss (nee Daly) mother Josephine and father Tim. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sisters Eileen Quinn (Glin) , Mary Dore (Castlemahon) Chrissie O Connor (Tarbert) Josephine Culhane ( Glin ) Nora Fitzgerald (Castletown) Sister-in-law, brothers in-law , auntie Maggie and uncle Paddy , nephews , nieces, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace Reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athea on Tuesday (6th September) from 5.30pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea (7th September) Burial immediately after in Calvary Cemetery, Newcastle West.

Family Flowers Only Please, Donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre

The Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/athea