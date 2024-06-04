Advertisement

Tim (Timmy) Flahive

Jun 4, 2024 09:43 By receptionradiokerry
Tim (Timmy) Flahive

Tim (Timmy) Flahive, Dromin, Ballybunion, Cluain na N-Aisling, Causeway and Our Lady of Fatima Home, Tralee

Passed away peacefully in University Hospital, Kerry on 28th May. Pre-deceased by his parents Maureen & Tom Flahive.

Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home, Ballybunion this evening (Tuesday, June 4th) from 6.00pm-8.00pm

Requiem Mass will take place in St. John's Church, Ballybunion on Wednesday morning at 11.00am, followed by burial immediately afterwards in Killehenny cemetery.

Mass will be live-streamed on St.Johns parish ballybunion Facebook Page.

Advertisement

Donations if desired to Our Lady of Fatima Home, Tralee

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus