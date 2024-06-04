Tim (Timmy) Flahive, Dromin, Ballybunion, Cluain na N-Aisling, Causeway and Our Lady of Fatima Home, Tralee
Passed away peacefully in University Hospital, Kerry on 28th May. Pre-deceased by his parents Maureen & Tom Flahive.
Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home, Ballybunion this evening (Tuesday, June 4th) from 6.00pm-8.00pm
Requiem Mass will take place in St. John's Church, Ballybunion on Wednesday morning at 11.00am, followed by burial immediately afterwards in Killehenny cemetery.
Mass will be live-streamed on St.Johns parish ballybunion Facebook Page.
Donations if desired to Our Lady of Fatima Home, Tralee
