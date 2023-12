TIM TADGHIE BROSNAN GLOUNTANE CORDAL EAST CASTLEISLAND, Co KERRY

REPOSING AT TANGNEY'S FUNERAL HOME CHURCH STREET CASTLEISLAND ON WEDNESDAY EVENING FROM 6PM TO 8PM. FUNERAL ARRIVING TO CORDAL CHURCH ON THURSDAY MORNING WHERE THE REQUIEM MASS FOR TIM TADGHIE BROSNAN WILL BE CELEBRATED AT 12 NOON. BURIAL AFTERWARDS IN KILMURRY CEMETERY CORDAL

FAMILY FLOWERS ONLY . DOATIONS IN LIEU TO THE CASTLEISLAND DAY CARE CENTRE C/O TANGNEY'S FUNERAL HOME