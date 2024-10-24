Tim O’ Riordan, USA and formerly of Knocknenaugh West, Kiskeam, passed away peacefully on October 2nd 2024 in North Carolina, USA. Beloved husband of Laoishe, dearly loved son of the late Thade and Nell O’ Riordan and loving brother of Maurice, Jerry, Margaret (Cafferkey) and Sheila.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, his in-laws and family, brothers-in-law Peter and Ken, sisters-in-law Nora Mary and Sheila, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, relatives and friends from Chicago, Boston and Ireland.

May He Rest in Peace.

A Cremation took place in North Carolina for Tim. Tim’s Ashes will be in Casey’s Funeral Home, Kiskeam on Friday (October 25th) with family in attendance from 6.30pm to 8pm for those wishing sympathise.

Tim’s Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday (October 26th) in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Kiskeam at 12 noon, followed by Interment of Ashes in Kiskeam Cemetery. Tim’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed and may be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/kiskeam.