Tim O’Connor

Dubai and Rathscannell, Abbeydorney, Co. Kerry.

Beloved son of Francie and Anne O’Connor and cherished brother of Frank, Mags, Bridie, Lisa, John and Stephen.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken family – his parents, brothers, sisters,

brothers-in-law Ger, Anthony and John-John, sisters-in-law Amanda and Deirdre, uncle Donie [UK], aunts Nora and Mary [UK], nephews, nieces, grand-nephew and grand-niece, cousins, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends especially Rodrigo.

May Tim Rest in Peace

Reposing in the Day Chapel in St Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney on Sunday from 4.30PM to 6.30PM. Requiem Mass for Tim will take place at 11.00AM on Monday followed by burial afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Abbey Cemetery.

Tim’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

St. Bernard's Church, Abbeydorney

Those who wish to offer their condolences to Tim’s family can do so using the "Condolences" option below.

House Private Please.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust via the following link

Donations - Kevin Bell Trust

Advertisement

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.